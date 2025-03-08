Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing? Pacers Release Injury Report vs Hawks
The Indiana Pacers go as far as Tyrese Haliburton takes them. He was an All-NBA performer last year after he started out looking like one of the best guards in the NBA.
Then, he hurt his hamstring. It seems like it took him a year before he was finally back to being himself and he has been inconsistent this season.
That inconsistency is why he wasn't selected for the All-Star Game this year. Pascal Siakam was the Pacers player who got that honor instead.
Since the All-Star break, Haliburton has been fantastic. He is averaging almost 24 points and 12 assists since the break.
Indiana knows that if he keeps playing at this high of a level, they have a shot to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals. That's how good he has been.
Unfortunately, Haliburton has gotten hurt again. He missed a game against the Hawks on Thursday night because of a hip flexor strain.
The Pacers are still in Atlanta because they have another game against the Hawks. Haliburton was listed as questionable for this game. He will not play in the game today.
Haliburton has had an issue keeping himself healthy in his career. The hamstring injury was the biggest issue that he has faced since the team started being good.
Haliburton hurt his ankle during the 2022-23 season, and that was the season that allowed the Pacers to draft Bennedict Mathurin.
The Pacers are so much better on offense when Haliburton is playing an aggressive brand of basketball. He drives everything that the team does.
Indiana needs to keep Haliburton healthy down the stretch of the season. They are fighting for some important seeding.
Right now, they are a full game behind the Bucks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They also sit just a game ahead of the Pistons for the fifth spot.
If the Pacers can get the fourth spot, they will be able to have home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. That's something that they value.
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season.
