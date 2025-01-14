Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Cavaliers? Full Pacers Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will look to continue their hot streak on Tuesday when they take on their division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pacers will look for their seventh win in a row and their second over the Cavaliers, who they defeated on Sunday. Indiana played a well-rounded game to come away with the win, and they did so in the second half without their best player, star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton missed the second half of that contest due to left hamstring tightness. While it is not as serious as we initially thought, that will keep him out of tonight's match.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle revealed to attendant reports that Haliburton has been ruled out due to a troubling new issue: a left groin strain.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star was on the scene.
Haliburton suffered a left hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's win in Cleveland, in which he finished with two points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field and five assists in 18 minutes. But that is apparently not what ails him now.
With Haliburton out, we will see more of Andrew Nembhard at the point guard position. Pacers guard Ben Sheppard will enter the starting lineup as a shooting guard, but T.J. McConnell also figures to see an increased role.
Haliburton notably strained the same hamstring last January and was sidelined for nine of 10 games, and he struggled to return to form down the stretch.
Haliburton has been solid for the Pacers this season. He is averaging 18.5 points per game, 8.9 assists (which ranked fourth in the league), 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three in 39 games.
The last time we saw Haliburton play a healthy and full game, he was fantastic. He led the game in scoring with 25 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field, 10 assists, two rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes against the Golden State Warriors.
The Pacers will look for their 23rd win of the season and their fifth win over a division opponent. Indiana has a 10-7 record against opponents over .500.
Cleveland may be the best team in the league, but the Pacers are no slouches as things stand. Over the last 10 games, Indiana has been an impressive 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.4 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.
The Pacers will have their hands full without their star point guard. It's unclear how long Haliburton will be sidelined.
