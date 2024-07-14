Jarace Walker wants more from himself despite solid 2024 summer league debut for Indiana Pacers
LAS VEGAS — Jarace Walker's 2024 summer league debut featured many of the things he hoped it would, yet the young forward still hopes to be better in upcoming games.
"Definitely had a lot of turnovers. Definitely cut down on that. Feel like I've got to rebound better. Shot selection was decent," Walker said, reflecting on his first outing in Las Vegas. He had seven turnovers in total. "Overall, just like a decent game. Next game will be better."
This is Walker's second summer league after playing as a rookie last year. In his outing against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the 2023 lottery pick finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists while adding in a few defensive stats.
Walker added in some big shots late, including a tidy off-the-dribble jumper that put Indiana up by 10 before they blew their lead. His communication was noticeable from the sidelines. His teammates pointed out both of those things as they discussed Walker's performance in the following days.
The second-year forward looked powerful. After a weaker start and a fading layup early in the game, he hunted for contact and played with force around the rim. That helped Walker get up eight free throws in the outing.
"Definitely focusing on that. Driving to the rim, absorbing contact, taking contact," Walker said. "Just wanting contact as well."
The Houston product mentioned that he feels way more comfortable heading into his second season. It's obvious from watching, and listening, during his games that he's more secure is his skills. He looks up the court in transition to make plays and fire accurate passes. All of that is on top of his efforts to be more of a leader.
Last year, Walker was more passive. He took things in and went with the flow, as rookies typically do. This year, he's not letting that be the case. The 2023 lottery pick is taking charge.
"He led our team on both sides of the floor. Made the right play multiple times," Pacers second-year guard Ben Sheppard said. "His shot making ability was very crucial down the stretch." Sheppard, like Walker, is trying to provide guidance with his voice. Those two have given the team energy in Vegas.
Walker was scoring on some impressive cuts and duck ins. His outside shot wasn't falling — he went 0/3 from deep — but he still found a route to an efficient night thanks to his rim finishing and free throws. His 25 points came from 18 shot attempts.
The Maryland native played for 35 minutes of action, a good and healthy number. Conditioning is a key part of Walker's summer, something head coach Rick Carlisle pointed out, and the young forward noted that he felt good throughout the game. 35 minutes is more than Walker ever played during his rookie season.
"We knew he was going to score the ball. We were just focused on his defense, his energy, and his effort. I thought for the most part, he was really good. He got tired a couple of times," summer league head coach Jannero Pargo said. "But he was playing hard. He played well for us. Just need him to, along with some of our other guys, handle the ball better."
This summer, Walker has been focusing on his lower body strength on top of his conditioning. His leg strength was obvious during a few of his finishes in traffic. His power is there, he just needs it to be more constant.
In general, despite wanting more from himself, Walker had a solid summer league debut. He was the best player on both the Nets and Pacers teams, which matters as he heads into his second season. Tonight, Walker will try to follow that up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
