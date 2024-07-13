Indiana Pacers blow late lead, fall to Brooklyn Nets in overtime to open summer league
LAS VEGAS — The Indiana Pacers summer league team tipped off play against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in Cox Pavillion. It was the first chance for the organization to see new draft picks Johnny Fuprhy, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman up close.
The entire Pacers front office, along with multiple members of the coaching staff, were sitting courtside to watch the action. Furphy started alongside several returning Pacers in Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Quenton Jackson.
Walker was the best player early. After a wobbly first shot, he had a few strong plays around the basket and had seven of the Pacers first 12 points. That, along with Sheppard's game-changing defense, were the keys early for the blue and gold.
Both teams were shooting poorly in the first period, and it was just 17-12 after about eight minutes of play. Some reserves had entered the game for both teams at that time, including more Pacers draft picks and wing Dakota Mathias.
Newton made a few plays as a passer down the stretch of the first period, and the Pacers were ahead 21-17. Walker's seven points led the way while Pacers wing Kendall Brown was right behind him with five.
Walker continued to play well to open the second quarter, and he had the Pacers ahead by six after an and-one dunk. Jackson was having some success driving to the basket, but his finishing wasn't where it needed to be early.
Turnovers were a theme for both teams early. Both the Nets and Pacers had 10+ by the middle of the second quarter, which played into the Pacers hands as they tried to get out in transition. Indiana remained ahead at the time.
Freeman got going a bit in the middle of the second period, and he helped the Pacers remain in the lead. He made some patient plays in the middle of the quarter and had some emphatic blocks. It was an impressive stretch.
His play was a major factor in the blue and gold carrying a 41-33 lead into halftime. Walker was up to 12 points at the time while Freeman had eight. Brown and Newton provided good minutes.
Indiana was solid to start the second half, jumping ahead by double digits. Tshiebwe was controlling the boards and scored a few times, much to the excitement of his teammates. That's by far his best skill.
Brooklyn started to climb back into the game after both teams turned to the bench in the middle of the third quarter. Keon Johnson, a former first-round draft pick, was making plays for the Nets and keeping them in the game.
Their run continued late into the period, and Indiana's advantage was down to one after three frames. The Pacers were 2/16 from deep at the time, and both makes were from Furphy. Their offense stalled in the third.
Indiana was having trouble keeping their matchup in front of them in the second half, and their rotations weren't quick enough to stop cutters. Fortunately for the Pacers, their offense picked up to start the fourth quarter. They led by seven with eight minutes to go.
Brown helped the Pacers create separation again in the middle of the fourth frame. He was finishing at the tin and moving well on defense, and he was up to 17 points with about six minutes remaining. His performance turned the game back in Indiana's favor.
The blue and gold were able to keep their edge into the late parts of the fourth quarter. They were up by eight with 2:52 to go when there was a stoppage — a key opportunity to talk things over for the Pacers.
Brooklyn was much better out of that break and cut the lead down to three in the final minute. They trailed 84-87 when the Pacers got a big basket from Tshiebwe that kept the Nets away for another possession.
But Brooklyn was able to tie the score with a three in the final 20 seconds. Fortunately for Indiana, they drew a foul with 1.9 seconds on the clock and had a chance to put the game away. But Jackson missed both free throws, so the game went to overtime.
The extra period was a first to seven target score, and Tshiebwe was making plays for the Pacers early. That got Indiana ahead 93-91, needing just three points to win the game.
But the Nets scored four in a row and were just one point from a victory. Walker evened the score soon after, meaning the next team to score just one point would come away with a win.
Johnson buried a jumper for the Nets to secure a 97-95 win. Indiana fell to 0-1 in summer league play. Walker finished with 23 points while Tshiebwe had 17 points and 19 rebounds. The summer Pacers next play on Sunday.
