Indiana Pacers 2024 summer league roster, including Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker, announced
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this week, the Indiana Pacers announced the roster that they will send to Las Vegas for 2024 summer league play.
The 15-player group will suit up for five games during summer league. They will all be played in one of two attached gyms in Las Vegas — Cox Pavillion or the Thomas and Mack Center. It will be a collection of the best young stars in the NBA.
Indiana's roster for the event is listed below.
- Giorgi Beszhanishvili, Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)
- Kendall Brown, Indiana Pacers
- Enrique Freeman, Akron Zips (NCAA)
- Samson Froling, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
- Johnny Furphy, Kansas Jayhawks (NCAA)
- Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee Volunteers (NCAA)
- Lance Jones, Purdue Boilermakers (NCAA)
- Quenton Jackson, Indiana Pacers
- Dakota Mathias, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- Jamuni McNeace, PAOK BC (Greece)
- Tristen Newton, Connecticut Huskies (NCAA)
- Ben Sheppard, Indiana Pacers
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Pacers
- Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
- Trey Woodbury, Bamberg Baskets (Germany)
Brown, Jackson, Mathias, Sheppard, Tshiebwe, and Walker all have NBA experience, so the Pacers should have a talented top end of their rotation for the games. The agreements with Jones and James were revealed earlier in the offseason.
For Indiana, the main storylines of summer league will be based around their recent draft picks. Sheppard was starting games during the Eastern Conference Finals in late May, now he's playing in summer league. What skills can he show? Walker, Furphy, and Brown could all have a standard contract with the blue and gold this season, do they look any better? Those will be major plots for the Pacers.
Newton and Freeman were recent draft picks, and both Tshiebwe and Jackson are restricted free agents for Indiana. Their performances will be worth keeping an eye on, too.
Pacers assistant coach Jannero Pargo will be the head coach of the squad for the second year in a row.
- Source: Sources: Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman agree to terms on contract. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin agree to terms on four-year contract in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Why the Indiana Pacers traded up for Kansas forward Johnny Furphy in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers