Kendall Brown got his foot in the door during year two with Indiana. He'll try to show progress at summer league.
INDIANAPOLIS — Last season, Kendall Brown stayed healthy and finally got some chances to show off his game. The 21-year old forward missed significant time during his rookie season with shin issues, but he avoided any issues during year two.
The 48th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft started last season on a two-way deal. When March came around, the Pacers had an open roster spot, and Brown had been playing well during his 36 G League appearances. The Baylor product averaged 17.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Indiana Mad Ants last campaign.
His play led to a promotion to a standard contract, and it was a two-year deal. That means Brown is still on the team heading into summer league — his third year as a pro. After having his contract converted, the Minnesota native was able to play more in the NBA, including seven appearances in playoff games.
"Just getting my foot in the door, getting an opportunity. That's all I really need," Brown said of his second season and having his contract get converted. "Get a chance to show what I can do. I'm still young."
With the Pacers, Brown averaged 1.4 points per game in year two. His best outing was an eight point, two rebound performance in Utah against the Jazz. His athleticism still pops, even in limited chances.
Now, Brown enters his third season with a non-guaranteed contract. If he is still on Indiana's roster come opening night — $250,000 of his deal becomes guaranteed, with the rest hitting that status on January 10 of 2025. The young wing will have to continue to show growth if he wants to make it through the 2024-25 campaign.
The first benchmark is the first day of the season, though, meaning Brown needs to get to that point. Doing so requires effective play during summer league and, if applicable, training camp. All the action for the summer Pacers begins tonight, and Brown will be hoping that his experience will help him stand out.
"This is my third year, so two years of experience. Just knowing the ropes. Know how everything goes," Brown said. "Know how to take care of my body, know how practice goes. Playing every day."
Brown's second season had ups and downs. His efficiency, particularly inside the arc, grew at both the pro and G League level. His turnover rate dipped, and he got to the free throw line with increased frequency. At the same time, his accuracy from long range, albeit on higher volume, dipped. His rebounding and steal numbers were lower, though at times that was a consequence of his role.
In summer league, Brown's experience and dynamic role between two seasons should give him a chance to shine. In practices, he has done some work with the starting group, which features returning players that all had G League assignments last year. They've all played together, so Brown should feel comfortable.
"I play a lot with them with the Mad Ants too. We won a lot of games, we were a really good team. I think it's going to be fun," he said of that lineup.
That will matter, as will many little things for Brown. His contract status and career trajectory make this an important summer league. He needs to show some progress with key skills, and that is exactly what he hopes to do in the summer sessions.
"Just that I can do everything. Just my ability to pass, score, play defense," Brown said of what he would like to display during summer league play. "Just run. My athleticism."
Last year, Brown averaged 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in five summer league appearances. He started three times, but he was recovering from the aforementioned shin ailment. This time around, he is coming off of a healthy season.
"We've got a really good group. Lot of length. Lot of height. Play a lot of all positions," Brown said of his fit with the 2024 summer Pacers. "The new guys are really good, really athletic."
It's a pivotal summer for the 21-year old Brown. He could prolong his time with the Pacers by playing well or showing important skill growth. Armed with health, experience, and a roster he fits well with, the young Pacers wing hopes to build off of his fulfilling second season.
