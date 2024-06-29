Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Summer League schedule revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers 2024 summer league schedule has been announced by the NBA. They'll begin playing in exactly two weeks.
The Pacers didn't have a first-round pick in this week's draft, but the number of young players on the roster and the trio of players they acquired Thursday night do put intrigue into the games. They'll play five games, and four of them are already scheduled.
- July 12 vs Brooklyn, 8 p.m. EST, NBA TV
- July 14 vs Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. EST, NBA TV
- July 16 vs Phoenix, 4 p.m. EST, ESPNU
- July 18 vs Denver, 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2
The fifth game can't be known just yet, but it will be between July 19 and 21. Who the Pacers will battle depends on the results of the first four games.
All of the action will go down in Las Vegas at either Cox Pavilion or the Thomas and Mack Center. The first three games the blue and gold play will be in Cox Pavilion while their battle in Denver will take place in the Thomas and Mack Center.
Indiana hasn't announced their summer league roster yet, but it's reasonable to assume that their draft picks — Enrique Freeman, Johnny Furphy, and Tristen Newton — will be on the squad. Jarace Walker will play in Las Vegas, too, and other young Pacers players could be candidates.
Some other players who could be in the mix for the Summer League roster include Mojave King, who is currently playing in New Zealand, and Kendall Brown. Lance Jones from Purdue and Josiah-Jordan James from Tennessee are reportedly in the mix as well.
A mini training camp for the summer league roster will begin next weekend.
