Kyle Lowry Injury Status For Pacers vs 76ers
Will former six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, now playing for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, play against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday?
Per the NBA's latest injury report, Lowry will sit out with a right hip sprain.
He's not even the only player with that exact diagnosis on this very injury-depleted roster. Forward Caleb Martin is also on the shelf with the same ailment.
Seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid is the biggest injury absence for Philadelphia, as he's slated to miss at least the next week of action while managing his left knee injury.
Wing KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and rookie shooting guard Jared McCain (left knee meniscus tear) are also all out.
Nine-time All-Star forward Paul George, who will absolutely not be making his 10th All-Star team this year, is questionable to suit up with a tight left groin.
Forward Guerschon Yabusele (right knee swelling) is questionable to play, while Embiid's backup, former two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, is probable to play through a sprained left toe.
Losing Lowry for a game against the younger, more athletic Pacers won't really affect Philadelphia much anyway. The 76ers need to emphasize pace and size in this matchup, so they'll likely lean on their younger guards beyond All-Star starting point guard Tyrese Maxey, anyway.
The 38-year-old pro, one of the league's oldest players, has been a steadying veteran presence for his hometown team in his 19th pro season, and remains a solid defender in spot minutes, but he's also scoring less than he ever has before.
Across his 25 healthy contests for Philadelphia (12 starts), Lowry is averaging 4.2 points on .356/.338/.800 shooting splits, 2.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 19.9 minutes a night. The 6-foot Villanova alum has value still, even in his relative NBA dotage.
At least Lowry was in good spirits during Philadelphia's team shootaround, boning up on his photography skills.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
