Last Two Minute report confirms four missed calls down the stretch of Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 1
NEW YORK — The NBA released the Last Two Minute report from the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game Monday night, and it confirmed four errors by the officials in the last 120 seconds of action.
Two of them disadvantaged the Pacers while the other two hurt the Knicks. These reports are generated in games that are within three points at any point during the final two minutes, and it assesses the correctness of every whistle or non-whistle during those two minutes.
Here is a rundown of the incorrect calls according to the NBA:
- Myles Turner should have been called for a Defense 3 Second violation with 1:19 to go in the final period.
- Donte DiVincenzo should have been called for an illegal screen for the pick he set on Aaron Nesmith with 53.6 seconds remaining.
- Aaron Nesmith should not have been called for a kicked ball violation with 52 seconds left.
- Myles Turner should have been called for an illegal screen on Donte DiVincenzo with 10.7 seconds remaining.
The league also said that the illegal screen that was called on Turner with 18.4 seconds to go was the correct call. "You can't leave the game to be decided by the refs. We have to take accountability as well," Turner said after the game.
The kicked ball from Nesmith was the call that felt the most egregious to the Pacers. He earned a steal with his hands, but it was called a kicked ball. The Knicks used their extra possession to hit a vital three.
"It wasn't a kicked ball. You can clearly see it," Nesmith said after the game.
Indiana is hoping to move on and leave the game in the rear view mirror. They are focused on Game 2 and don't want officiating to become a distraction.
"I don't want to talk about the officiating. We're not expecting to get calls in here," head coach Rick Carlisle said. Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday.
- Myles Turner finally reached the conference semifinals after a winding career with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers to face New York Knicks in 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals — Schedule, TV listings, and more. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers ability to adjust shines in Game 6 as they close out Milwaukee Bucks. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers drop Game 1 late vs New York Knicks and fall behind in series. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers