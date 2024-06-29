Locked On Pacers breaks down possible Indiana Pacers free agency targets at every position
NBA free agency opens up tomorrow at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, meaning players can agree to sign with new teams. From the day after the NBA Finals until that time, players could only negotiate with their former team — which is how the Pacers were able to agree to terms with forward Pascal Siakam already.
Because of the deal with Siakam and the many contracts Indiana already has in place, they could be a quiet team on the free agent market. They may run it back with largely the same team, sans a small move here and there, which makes sense after an Eastern Conference Finals run. Obi Toppin is the best incumbent Pacer who is entering free agency, and Pacers on SI reported earlier this week that the team made him a restricted free agent via a qualifying offer.
Between the Mid-Level-Exception, minimum contracts, and the draft, the Pacers have and could still add external talent in free agency. On the Locked On Pacers podcast, host Tony East went position-by-position and looked at players the Pacers could add in free agency at each spot if they have a specific need.
Last year, the Pacers were active in free agency and acquired Bruce Brown along with Toppin during the offseason. This season, they will likely be quieter in terms of bringing in external talent. Keeping Siakam was the priority, and it's done.
