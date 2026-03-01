Indiana Pacers-Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 29, 4:00 p.m. CST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-45) and Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, (128-103 on October 25th).

The Pacers are 34-25 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 21-7 in home games and 13-18 in road games. The Pacers tied the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as the 2023-2024 season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Obi Toppin

GRIZZLIES

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

G Javon Small

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Obi Toppin: Probable - Foot

Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Wrist

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Thigh

Santi Aldama: Doubtful - Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Knee

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -1.5 (-102), Grizzlies +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Pacers -115, Grizzlies -105

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Quenton Jackson receiving a standard contract: "It's great, he's really earned it. It's been a long road to this point but, I heard this recently and I said this to him today, I said 'The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next', and he's got to keep that in mind. This is really just the beginning. He's a young guy, he's got a young career and he's got to keep the edge, he's got to keep working."

