Indiana Pacers-Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 29, 4:00 p.m. CST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-45) and Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, (128-103 on October 25th).
The Pacers are 34-25 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 21-7 in home games and 13-18 in road games. The Pacers tied the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as the 2023-2024 season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Ben Sheppard
C Jay Huff
F Jarace Walker
F Obi Toppin
GRIZZLIES
G Scotty Pippen Jr.
G Javon Small
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Obi Toppin: Probable - Foot
Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Wrist
Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Thigh
Santi Aldama: Doubtful - Knee Injury Management
Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Knee
Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -1.5 (-102), Grizzlies +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Pacers -115, Grizzlies -105
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Quenton Jackson receiving a standard contract: "It's great, he's really earned it. It's been a long road to this point but, I heard this recently and I said this to him today, I said 'The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next', and he's got to keep that in mind. This is really just the beginning. He's a young guy, he's got a young career and he's got to keep the edge, he's got to keep working."
