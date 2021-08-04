Former Pacers Star George Hill Will Sign With NBA Champs

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, once George Hill clears waivers after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers, he will sign with the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, who just beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Hill had some of the best years of his career with the Indiana Pacers and has also played with the Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Bucks (a different time), Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and played in The NBA Finals with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hill averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the 76ers in 2021.

The 26th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft started his career with the San Antonio Spurs, and then spent five productive seasons with the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis (he also played college basketball for IUPUI and high school basketball in Indianapolis).

During those five years, the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals back-to-back times in 2013-14, but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat both years.

Hill has also played for the Bucks (previously), Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers (with James in the Finals), Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Pacers, Spurs and 76ers.

He has career averages of 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 815 career games.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA Championship last month.

