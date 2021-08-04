Former Pacers Star George Hill Will Sign With NBA Champs

Milwaukee Bucks Will Sign Point Guard From Philadelphia 76ers Who Was Also A Former Indiana Pacers Star
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, George Hill will sign with he Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers on Aug 6, after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts that are embedded below.
Hill averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the 76ers in 2021.
The 26th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft started his career with the San Antonio Spurs, and then spent five productive seasons with the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis (he also played college basketball for IUPUI and high school basketball in Indianapolis).
During those five years, the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals back-to-back times in 2013-14, but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat both years.
Hill has also played for the Bucks (previously), Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers (with James in the Finals), Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Pacers, Spurs and 76ers.
He has career averages of 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 815 career games.
The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA Championship last month.
