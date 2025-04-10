Multiple Cavs Stars Rules Out of Pacers Matchup
The Indiana Pacers are still going full steam ahead with just three games left in the regular season. They are trying to seal up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Right now, the Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They hold a three-game lead over the Bucks for that spot.
Indiana is also still in play for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. While it is still not likely that they will jump all the way to third, it is still in play for them.
Indiana is still trying to win games as much as possible to make sure that they lock in their seed. The Pacers still need to win at least one game in order to lock down the fourth seed.
They take on the top team in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing the Pacers in two of the final three games of the season.
It looks like the Cavs have decided to shut down some of their key players. They don't want to risk further injury before the playoffs.
Several Cavs players have been ruled out ahead of this matchup. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Max Strus have all been ruled out.
It looks like they are perfectly fine if the Pacers end up winning this game. The Cavs are already locked into the top seed in the East, so they don't have much to play for.
If Indiana wins one more game and the Knicks also win one more game, the Pacers will likely also shut some guys down for the final two games. They would be locked into the fourth seed at that point.
The Pacers need to stay healthy if they are going to make another deep run in the playoffs, just like they did last season. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have to be healthy and at their best.
These two teams could end up facing each other in the second round of the playoffs if the Pacers are able to advance past the first round.
