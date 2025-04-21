Myles Turner Addresses Pacers Defense in Blowout Win
The Indiana Pacers cruised to a fairly easy victory in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana jumped out of the gates strong, seizing control of the game by midway through the second quarter.
Part of this was due to the explosive offensive attack that the team put together. But the Pacers' defense also made life very tough on the Bucks all game.
However, Pacers star center Myles Turner didn't seem too happy with the defense that his team set forth. Turner commented on the defense, saying that he believes the team can be better in multiple aspects.
"I think it was decent," Turner said. "We definitely have areas to improve. I think we fouled way too much. I think we mis-timed some of our doubles as well, so overall, I think it was good to get our baseline. That's what Game 1 is all about. Get your baseline and make your adjustments and improve from there. Glad to have gotten a dose of where we're at right now. Now we watch film, get two days of evaluating and make our adjustments from here."
Milwaukee shot a horrible percentage from beyond the 3-point line, leading to a lot of chances for the Pacers to take advantage. But the Bucks did miss some good looks from deep, and Turner likely is focusing on making sure they don't get the attempts again.
Point guard Tyrese Haliburton echoed the same sentiment, saying that the Bucks had good looks throughout the game.
"I think we did a great job of flying around, but I feel like they got some good looks, they just didn't fall," Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "So we'll watch film and see where we can get better."
All in all, it was a good game for the Pacers, and they now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. But if this team wants to grab Game 2 from the Bucks, they will need to be a little better due to Milwaukee likely coming out with some sense of desperation.
