Myles Turner Would Have Stayed With Pacers if They Slightly Altered Contract Offer: Report
Myles Turner will now play for the Milwaukee Bucks after spending the first decade of his career with the Pacers. He signed a four-year deal worth $107 million with Milwaukee.
Before the NBA Finals started, it was reported that the Pacers were willing to go into the luxury tax to bring Turner back. Apparently, the injury to Tyrese Haliburton changed things from Herb Simon's perspective.
Turner never wanted to leave Indiana. In fact, he wanted to spend his entire career with the Pacers. has his offer from them been slightly altered, he'd still be in Indiana.
Reports indicate that the Pacers were only willing to go as high as four years at $22 million annually for Turner. Had they bumped that offer closer to the $25 million range, there’s a good chance he would’ve remained in Indiana.
Simon was willing to go into the luxury tax, but only so far into the luxury tax. It's a complete joke that he let $3 million per year come between the team and their longest-tenured player.
Now, the Pacers seem to be out of options when it comes to a starting center. Deandre Ayton signed with the Lakers, meaning that the free-agent market is extremely bare.
Al Horford might be the best center left on the market, and he is 38 years old. Indiana only has one center on the roster right now, and that is Tony Bradley.
Had Simon not been so cheap, they would have been able to bring Turner back and keep the core of the team that was just two quarters away from winning an NBA title together.
Indiana might be stuck bringing Isaiah Jackson back as their starting center, coming off a torn Achilles. That's not an ideal scenario for a team coming off a run to the Finals.
There's still a chance that the Pacers orchestrate a trade to get a starting center.
During the NBA Finals, Turner averaged just 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot just 37.7 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three.
