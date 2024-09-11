NBA announces rule change to coach's challenges in 2024-25 for out-of-bounds violations
The NBA announced a change to their rules on Tuesday, and the alteration specifically relates to the scope of coach's challenges. The change is relevant when reviewing out-of-bounds violations, and it will take effect during the upcoming 2024-25 season.
According to the league, here is what the new rule will look like. "Under the new rule, if instant replay of an out-of-bounds violation is triggered by a Coach’s Challenge, the on-court officials and Replay Center will be able to review the video to determine whether a foul proximate to the violation should have been called. The factors that will be considered in determining whether a prior uncalled foul is proximate to the out-of-bounds violation are below:
- Whether the players involved in the uncalled foul are the same or different players than the ones involved in the out-of-bounds violation under review.
- The distance between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review.
- The time elapsed between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review."
In the past, if a foul caused a player to lose the ball out of bounds, and said foul went uncalled, then a review of the out-of-bounds call would only look at who touched the ball last. Now, the foul will be taken into account. A violation could lead to free throws if the disadvantaged team is in the penalty.
According to the announcement, the NBA’s Competition Committee unanimously recommended this rule change to the Board of Governors. Last year, 59.2% of all coach's challenges were successful.
