Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Turner's Tweet said: "INDY!! Fan Jam’s right around the corner! I need y’all’s help we have quite a few performances this year for the rookie show and I want yalls input! What songs do y’all wanna hear them sing? Anything from classics to today’s hits drop some suggestions in the comments!"
Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4) and averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
He is entering his seventh season in the NBA (all of which have been with the Pacers) and was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
