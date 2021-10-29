T.J. Warren's Status Against The Nets

Publish date:
NBA Injury News: T.J. Warren's Status For Pacers-Nets Game
The Indiana Pacers will once again be without T.J. Warren when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
The star forward only played in four games last season (avenging 15.5 PPG) due to a stress fracture in his foot, and this season he has yet to play in their first five games.
He is once again listed as out for the game on Friday, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.
