NBA Insider Lays Out Pacers’ Path to Adding a Center
The Indiana Pacers lost center Myles Turner in free agency, leaving the team with a massive hole on the roster.
The Pacers are reeling after Turner joined the Milwaukee Bucks. The move came out of nowhere, and the team is left needing a big man.
The team was projected to keep Turner by most NBA experts. He was meant to sign a big money deal that takes the team into the luxury tax and removes any room for further free agent moves during the offseason.
Now, the Pacers are left without their center of 10 years and need another player at the position to start.
The team has Tony Bradley on the roster, amd still has Thomas Bryant as a free agent. Isaiah Jackson is recovering from an Achilles injury but remains on the roster going forward.
Amid the center need, The Athletic's John Hollinger laid out a path for another center to join the team.
"The Pacers’ front office has also shown in the past that they can dig out of tight spots," Hollinger wrote in an article.
"They’ll use this year to let Bennedict Mathurin explore the limits of his game, figure out what they have in 2023 lottery pick Jarace Walker, and scavenge for other roster upgrades.
"With roughly $22 million in room below the tax, plus their nontaxpayer MLE and biannual exceptions, Indy has the means to get a reasonable stopgap center.
"But it will be a step down from Turner and will make everything harder when the Pacers try to recreate their 2025 playoff magic in 2026-27."
The Pacers need to account for Tyrese Haliburton's injury, which will keep him out for the upcoming season.
There is a scarcity of options for centers on the market. The team will need the patience to wait for an ideal opportuntiy to hit the market.
Indiana may not be competing for a title next season because of Haliburton's absence. The Pacers have the luxury of kicking the can down the road on getting a big man, but they will eventually need to either draft or trade for one if they don't sign one.
