Pacers Slammed by NBA Insiders for Myles Turner Mistake
The Indiana Pacers decided not to go deep enough into the luxury tax to re-sign Myles Turner. It was the first time Turner was a free agent in his career, and he decided to leave Indiana.
Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. So not only did the Pacers let Turner walk away for nothing, but they let him go to a hated division rival.
Indiana has been getting killed for some of the motivations in letting Turner head to Milwaukee, mainly for being cheap.
A few NBA insiders crushed the Pacers and owner Herb Simon for being extremely cheap at a critical time in their history. The Hoop Collective Podcast crushed their reasons for letting him go.
"You lose him over being cheap. That's it. There's no other way to put it. This isn't about the aprons, this isn't about new rules, it's about being cheap."
Had the Pacers made an offer similar to what Milwaukee did, they would have been put into the luxury tax next year. However, that would have been a temporary stay.
As the salary cap continues to go up, they could have been able to avoid the tax in 2026-27 with some moves around the fringes. Bringing Turner back would not have broken the bank.
Instead, the Pacers are now put in a position where they will have a starting center next year that is not a proven guy. It's likely going to be Isaiah Jackson, who tore his Achilles five games into the season.
There's a chance that the Pacers do something at the trade deadline or next offseason to bring in a better center once they have a better idea of Haliburton's recovery timeline.
At that point, they can start to resume thinking that they are a title contender. Haliburton's health is the most important thing for this franchise moving forward, now that they have made this decision.
This season in Indiana, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
