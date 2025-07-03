Pacers Insider Says Myles Turner Joining Bucks Isn't That 'Stunning'
The Indiana Pacers made the choice to not re-sign Myles Turner. Instead of offering their longest-tenured player and franchise leader in blocks a good deal, they lowballed him.
Turner then went to the Milwaukee Bucks and got a deal that he was happier with. Now, he will play for Indiana's biggest rivals for the next four years. It's a stunning turn of events just a week after the NBA Finals.
It was shocking enough that Turner didn't re-sign with the Pacers. It was even more shocking that he went to Milwaukee. Apparently, fans shouldn't be that surprised that's how things went.
While Pacers fans are surprised that Turner decided to sign with the Bucks of all teams, one Pacers source says that people shouldn't be that surprised about the decision.
“It’s not really all that stunning when you think about it,” said the Pacers source in an interview with The Athletic. “It’s a bigger deal because it’s Milwaukee — if Myles had gone to Denver or the Clippers, it would be (perceived) totally different as far as (the Pacers) are concerned.”
The source also indicated that the Pacers will not be tanking next year even with Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the entire year after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Turner's signing with Milwaukee has been lukewarm around the league. Some pundits believe that the signing is a desperate attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, while others think he will actually help them a lot.
Indiana is now backed into a corner when it comes to the center market. With Deandre Ayton deciding to sign with the Lakers, they have very few options at center.
It seems increasingly likely that they will look to bring Isaiah Jackson back to be their starter. Jackson played just five games this year before tearing his Achilles.
Having him as the starting center coming off a torn Achilles would not sit well with Pacers fans. Unless there is a trade in the works, that seems to be the most likely scenario.
