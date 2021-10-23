Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Heat

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday evening's matchup with the Miami Heat in Indiana.

The game is the first home game for the Pacers this season.

They have lost their first two games on the road to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

The full lineup for the Pacers on Saturday against the Heat can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.



