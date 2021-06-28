NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Watch Patriots' Cam Newton At Game 3

Cam Newton is at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cam Newton of the New England Patriots is at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Atlanta at State Farm Arena between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

The video of Newton at the game can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report that is embedded below.

More on the New England Patriots can be read here.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

