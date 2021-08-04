Here's What Summer League Coach Mike Weinar Said About Goga Bitadze

Goga Bitadze is not with the Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League team right now for personal reasons.

On Wednesday, Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League coach Mike Weinar said that Goga Bitadze is not with the team right now due to personal reasons.

The Tweet with the quote from Weinar can be seen posted below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

"Ate this time Goga is not with the team for personal reasons," Weinar said via the Pacers.

Full NBA Summer League Roster:

Goga Bitadze Duane Washington, Jr. Tyrone Wallace Terry Taylor Cassius Stanley Keifer Sykes Devin Robinson Terry Henderson Chris Duarte Jordan Bone Oshae Brissett Amida Brimah Bennie Boatwright

The Pacers previously reported on Tuesday that Bitadze had not been practicing due to a back issue (see Tweet below).

Their first game is against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Aug 8.

