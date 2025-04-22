New Poll Reveals NBA Players Don't Respect Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers changed the face of their franchise when they traded for Tyrese Haliburton. Shipping Domantas Sabonis and some other pieces to land him changed the ceiling of this team.
Haliburton was one of the big reasons why the Pacers made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. They are a much better team with him on the court because of his willingness to get his teammates involved on offense.
Even though he shot the ball poorly in Game 1 against the Bucks, his ability to get assists was key in the Pacers' victory. Despite what he does, that's not enough to get respect from the rest of his peers.
Indiana loves what Haliburton does for them, but the rest of the NBA believes that he is overrated. In a recent poll given out by The Athletic, the star point guard was voted as the most overrated player in the league.
Haliburton garnered over 14 percent of the vote. The next closest player on the list was Rudy Gobert, who got ten percent of the vote.
It doesn't make sense that other NBA players think that what Haliburton does isn't valuable to the Pacers. He changes the entire tempo of the game when he is out there.
Pushing the pace is exactly what the Pacers want to do on offense, and there is no better player to do that than Haliburton. The combination of his passing and 3-point shooting makes him a very dangerous player to try to defend.
If the Pacers had a different starting point guard, they would not be as good a team as they are right now. They certainly wouldn't have much of a chance to come out of the Eastern Conference.
While Haliburton's defense isn't very good, he more than makes up for it with his offensive ability. Perhaps Haliburton can change the rest of the league's mind in these playoffs.
During the regular season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
