Pacers to Face Superstar Damian Lillard in Game 2
In Game 1 against the Bucks, the Indiana Pacers didn't have too much trouble. They were able to win the game thanks to some strong transition offense and tough defense down the stretch.
Milwaukee did not have its second-best player available for that game. Damian Lillard was out as he continues the final stages of his recovery from DVT.
The Bucks clearly could have used his shotmaking and his ability to stretch the floor. They knew that Lillard was coming back in this series, but they weren't quite sure when. Now, he will be back for a massive Game 2.
The Pacers will now have to deal with Lillard returning for Game 2, as he has been fully cleared to return to game action.
This will give the Bucks a massive boost offensively and make things harder for the Pacers on defense. They have to make sure they contend with Lillard on the perimeter as Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys Indiana on the inside.
Lillard will likely be rusty, so the Pacers shouldn't be that worried about him going off for a massive game. That doesn't mean that they can just neglect him, though.
Expect the Pacers to get Lillard in the action a lot when they have the ball offensively. He is their weakest perimeter defender, so the Pacers are going to run a lot of pick-and-roll in the half-court so they get a mismatch on him.
This will be the first time that the Pacers will face a fully functional Bucks team in the playoffs in the last two seasons. They still feel confident that they can win this game at home.
Indiana has already been preparing for Lillard's comeback, so they won't be caught off guard now that he has returned. Indiana's gameplan likely won't change much, even with Lillard back in the lineup, except targeting him more when the offense bogs down in the half-court.
In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
