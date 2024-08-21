Obi Toppin sits with daughter Remi and watches Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever win
On Sunday, Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin attended a battle between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm. He sat courtside as Caitlin Clark and the Fever took down the Seattle Storm for a big win.
Toppin sat with his daughter, Remi, and was seated next to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana crushed Seattle thanks to a strong second half, and Clark was dominant for much of the night. She finished with 23 points and nine assists in the win.
The Pacers mic'd up Toppin during the game, and some of his comments were shared on social media. He stayed for the entire game and called the experience "lit". He had a great time.
During the action, he turned to his daughter and asked her some questions. "Hey Remi, what do you want to be when you grow up? [Are] you going to be a basketball player?" the Pacers forward asked. She nodded yes in response.
"[Are] you going to play right on this court with them?" he followed up. Remi nodded once again. "She said she's going to play on this court with them," Toppin then told Haliburton.
That Fever win over the Storm was one of their best of the season. They won by 17 to improve to 13-15, and it was their second-straight win against a quality opponent. Gainbridge Fieldhouse was loud as the Fever rained in threes during the fourth quarter.
All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell finished with 27 points for Indiana. Lexie Hull added 22 in a career night. It was an impressive victory for the ascending Fever, and Toppin got to take it all in.
