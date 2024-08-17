Caitlin Clark posts double-double in Indiana Fever victory with Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton courtside
INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever returned from their Olympic break on Friday with a win over the Phoenix Mercury, and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was courtside to take it in.
Clark was tremendous, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists in the victory. She had five rebounds, too, and the Fever outscored the Mercury by 13 when the star guard was on the floor. Her offensive impact was massive.
In the first quarter, the rookie ball handler was hot. She had 13 points and two assists in the period, which meant she accounted for 17 points in total. The Mercury, meanwhile, had 16 as an entire team. It was a dominant start for the Iowa product, and per StatMamba, Clark became the first rookie to record 450+ points and 200+ assists in a season during that quarter.
Haliburton, a terrific passer himself, was sitting courtside for it all. He was next to a Pacers staffer, and former Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady was also nearby. They were all enjoying the Clark show — and a Fever win.
The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick had a particularly brilliant pass during the second quarter. She found Kelsey Mitchell on a fast break, and it led to a layup. Had the pass not been caught by Mitchell, it might have hit Haliburton in his seat. Instead, it led to a ridiculous highlight, and Haliburton stood up and put his hands on his head as it unfolded.
"Hope y’all seeing what 22 doin at Gainbridge," Haliburton tweeted.
The final score was 98-89 in favor of Indiana. Haliburton has praised Clark on many occasions before and sat courtside for multiple Fever games. He just won a gold medal at the Olympics. Clark is averaging 17.3 points and 8.3 assists per game — and she has reciprocated praise for Haliburton.
