Pacers Rumors: Indiana Seen as Leading Candidate in Trade For Star Forward
The Indiana Pacers could be one of the few teams to be active as the highly anticipated NBA trade deadline approaches.
The Pacers are one of the hottest teams as we hit the halfway mark of the season. Indiana could be a trade away from seriously competing in the Eastern Conference, and they could be the right move away from doing just that.
The Pacers have been linked to many players on the trading block, and they are lead suitors for one of the hottest players on the block, Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
Johnson is a player many NBA teams would want, and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pacers, along with the Sacramento Kings, are viewed as lead suitors for the 28-year-old.
"Two teams showing interest in Johnson include the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. The Kings potential package of Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles and a future first-round pick could be the offer to beat roughly two-and-a-half weeks from the deadline. As for the Pacers, they remain a team to watch in the Johnson sweepstakes."
Stein also noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that could be in on Johnson. He is a highly coveted player; however, the only downside is that the Nets are in no rush to make a deal that involves Johnson.
Johnson has two-plus years left on his deal and is not set to be an unrestricted free agent until the 2027-28 season, his age 31 season. The older he gets, the more likely the Nets will not get the first-rounders teams willing to give up for him.
Nonetheless, Johnson is a great talent and is having a solid year thus far, averaging 19.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from three in 33 games and 32.5 minutes of action.
Johnson last played on the court on Jan. 14 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He is currently nursing an ankle injury that has caused him to miss the team's last two games.
The injury doesn't seem to be a big deal, and he should be back soon, as his time in Brooklyn is certainly dwindling.
The Pacers could use some wing help and a reliable shooter at the forward position to prior alongside star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who would love to have a player like Johnson on his side.
More Pacers: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Refuses to Reveal Rotation Decision vs 76ers
Pacers Trade Idea Sees Former First-Round Pick Moved for Veteran Center