Pacers Trade Idea Sees Former First-Round Pick Moved for Veteran Center
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The Indiana Pacers are looking around for some help to solidify their spot in the Eastern Conference. This trade proposal would see them bring back an old friend for some depth in the frontcourt. After looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is the idea:
Pacers receive: Daniel Theis
Pelicans receive: James Wiseman
Indiana lost Wiseman to a torn Achilles just a couple of games into this season. He was expected to fight for a spot in the rotation.
Instead, he won't be a factor for the Pacers in his one-year contract. His NBA career is in question now.
Shipping him out makes a ton of sense for the Pacers since he obviously won't be contributing to the team this year anyway. Bringing back Theis would be an intriguing proposal.
Theis asked for his release from the team last year after falling out of the rotation. He would eventually sign with the Clippers, where he came off the bench.
In New Orleans, Theis is in the rotation. He comes off the bench and plays about 16 minutes per game for the Pelicans.
New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the NBA. They will be looking to sell as many pieces as they can before the trade deadline.
This would give them a good opportunity to get something in return for Theis, even if it's a player who won't play for them this year. It would give them an opportunity to re-sign him after the year is over.
Adding more depth at the center position is not a bad thing for the Pacers. Thomas Bryant has played very well since coming over in a trade in November.
Even so, Myles Turner does have a history of injuries throughout his career. Adding a third center might not be the worst idea in the world. He would pair well with Tyrese Haliburton at times.
Theis might not be thrilled about the idea of coming back to Indiana to be outside of the rotation yet again. If this trade happened, he wouldn't have much choice.
Theis averages 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season.
