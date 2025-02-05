'Optimism' Luka Doncic Could Play First Lakers Game vs Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have played great basketball recently.
Prior to Tuesday, they had won six of their last seven games, and they are looking to continue their winning ways on their current West Coast road trip.
The Pacers will look to continue their winning ways, but it won't be easy. They'll face some of the hottest teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, in their last game of the road trip.
The Pacers will head to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday to take on the new-look Lakers.
In a blockbuster deal, the Lakers acquired superstar Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
Although Dončić has been out for the past month-plus due to a calf strain, he could be back as soon as Saturday against the Pacers.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared on the Pat McAfee show.
"There is optimism that Luka Doncic will be making his Lakers debut on Saturday.."
If Dončić were to be available for the game on Saturday, it would be his first game as a Laker.
All eyes will be on that Saturday showdown in Los Angeles.
The Pacers could have their hands full with Dončić in the lineup.
Prior to his injury on Christmas Day, Dončić was putting up MVP numbers, averaging 28.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three in 35.7 minutes of action.
In his last appearance on the court, which also happened to be his last Maverick, he only recorded 14 points in 16 minutes, along with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal, before he exited with his calf injury.
The matchup on Saturday will be the first matchup of the season between those two squads.
The Pacers and Lakers faced each other three times last season, but only two counted towards the regular season. The first time they played each other last season was for the NBA Cup title, and the Lakers came out on top.
They split their two meetings for the games that counted towards the regular season, with the home team coming out on top.
The Pacers still have one more game to play before they take on the Lakers in Saturday's highly anticipated matchup.
