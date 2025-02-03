Pacers Being Linked to $94M Forward Again Before Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are one of the hottest teams over the past month.
More Pacers: Retaining Myles Turner Could Cause Big Problems For Pacers Down The Line
They have played exceptional basketball recently, which has propelled them into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers could be a move or two away from seriously competing once the playoff tip-off. Indiana has been linked to many names as we approach the deadline on Thursday, but none have been bigger than Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
Johnson has been on the trading block for the past year, and while the odds of him being traded are not high prior to Thursday, he continues to be linked to the Pacers.
Pacers bear writer Dustin Dopirak believes a trade for Johnson is one of the five things they should do.
"Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson is the only target the Pacers have repeatedly been connected to so far this trade season — at least since they acquired Thomas Bryant on Dec. 15 to fill their then-desperate need for a backup center."
The Pacers would be a much better basketball team with Johnson on their team. He is the prototypical player for today's NBA.
Johnson is 6-foot-8 and weighs 2010 pounds. He is an excellent offensive player, and while his defense is average at best, he could score with the best of them on some nights.
This season, Johnson is putting up great numbers, averaging 19.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three in 35 games and 32.3 minutes of action.
While a player like Johnson would be an incredible addition, he is likely not on the trading block.
The 28-year-old is under contract for the next two years, which would be his age 31 season. By then, considering his health, the Nets may not get back the trade package they would if they were to move him this trade deadline or maybe even next.
Nonetheless, if the Pacers have a legitimate opportunity to grab Johnson, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan should construct a trade that could acquire Johnson.
With less than three days to make a move, whether for Johnson or not, the Pacers need to seize the opportunity to improve their team.
More Pacers: One Team Has Contacted The Pacers Multiple Times About Myles Turner Trade: Report
NBA Insider Reveals Pacers Trade Target Could Remain With Current Team
For more Pacers news, visit Indiana Pacers on SI