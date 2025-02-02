One Team Has Contacted The Pacers Multiple Times About Myles Turner Trade: Report
The Indiana Pacers were the best team in the NBA in the month of January. They ran through the month with a 10-2 record, which was by far the best record in the league.
Indiana was able to win that many games thanks to an increased health with the team and a renewed commitment to defense. The Pacers started the month eight in the Eastern Conference. When the month ended, they were tied for fourth.
Because of how well the Pacers have played recently, they are now in a unique spot where they could end up making a big move in the trade market.
If the Pacers do decide to make a move, Myles Turner could be included in that move. The longest-tenured Pacer is going to be a free agent for the first time in his career once the season is over.
Because of that, there have been rumors floating around that the Pacers might want to trade Turner at the deadline in order to make sure they get something for him. Turner leaving for nothing would be the worst-case scenario.
Indiana has been fielding calls from other teams about Turner, although they would still like to re-sign him if possible. One team has been calling them the most over the last few weeks.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers have been most interested in Turner. Other options have been deemed too expensive for them.
This is not surprising. The Lakers have been interested in Turner for years. They tried to trade Russell Westbrook for him, which the Pacers were not interested.
As previously mentioned, the Pacers are still wanting to bring Turner back. He brings more than just on-the-court production for them. He is viewed as a team leader.
With just a few days until the trade deadline, it's unlikely that the Pacers will decide to trade Turner unless there is a massive return. They would need a new center if they did trade him, and there aren't better options out there.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
