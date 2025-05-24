Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Takes Shot at Knicks Defense
The Indiana Pacers were able to win Game 1 thanks to some heroics from Aaron Nesmith. He hit a whopping eight threes out of nine taken, and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Nesmith had 30 points in the game and was by far the biggest reason why Indiana won the game. The five threes that he hit in the fourth quarter are the only reason the Pacers were able to come back.
While the casual NBA fan might not have known how good he is, they certainly know now. The Knicks also know how good he is now after they kept leaving him open for those shots.
Read more: Stephen A Smith Still Disrespecting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton After Game 1
Nesmith was just as surprised as anyone that the Knicks kept playing off of him. He let the media know, following the game, just how surprised he was, while taking a subtle shot at New York.
"I knew what was going to be asked of me this season. I knew what was going to be asked of me this series. So, this past week, I was just getting my body right, my conditioning right. Because I knew what it was going to be...I was surprised they kept leaving me open.", he said.
Nesmith was shocked to see that he was still open enough to hit those threes at the end of the fourth quarter. After hitting as many threes as he did before, he wasn't covered up by their defense.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Called 'Second Coming of Steph Curry'
Indiana is hoping that the Knicks keep playing Nesmith like that. They would love for him to be able to hit threes at the same insane clip he did in Game 1.
Nesmith knows that's not likely to happen. The Knicks are going to want anyone else in the starting lineup to hit threes except for him, which can happen.
The Pacers are one of the best offenses in the league because everyone in the starting lineup can score. They all are threats from everywhere on the floor.
So far this postseason, Nesmith is averaging 16 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Mocks Knicks After Epic Pacers Win
Pacers Can Win NBA Title For One Mind-Blowing Reason
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.