Pacers Can Win NBA Title For One Mind-Blowing Reason
The Indiana Pacers looked dead in the water in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They were down 16 points at one point, and were down nice points with 51 seconds left.
Yet, the Pacers were able to come back and win the game. Aaron Nesmith hit eight three-pointers in this game, and the Pacers won in overtime after an epic shot from Tyrese Haliburton sent the game into overtime.
It was a brutal choke by the New York Knicks. It's one that could damage the psyche of this team for the rest of the series if they aren't careful.
This kind of comeback isn't new for the Pacers. They have been doing this in every round of the playoffs so far this season. The Bucks, Cavs, and now the Knicks have been subject to it.
This stat is why the Pacers have a real shot to win the NBA championship for the first time in franchise history. Even when they are down late in the game, they can't be counted out at any point.
The Pacers have incredible confidence in themselves late in these big games. They don't feel like they are ever going to lose, and they keep fighting until there's no time left on the clock.
New York got 43 points from their best player, Jalen Brunson, and still lost this game. That has to drag them down mentally, while the Pacers could not be happier with what they've just done.
As long as Indiana has Haliburton on the court late in games, they feel that he will come through in clutch moments. He finished the game with 31 points and hit the shot to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Beating the Knicks is one thing, but if they were to advance to the NBA Finals, beating either the Thunder or the Wolves will be tough. Both of those teams are extremely talented.
Indiana isn't focused on that right now. They are more solely focused on beating the Knicks and heading to the NBA Finals.
