Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Mocks Knicks After Epic Pacers Win
The Indiana Pacers completed one of the most epic playoff comebacks in NBA history on Wednesday night. They were down nine with 51 seconds left and still ended up winning the game.
Indiana wouldn't have come back to win the game without Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton was the one who hit the game-tying shot to send it to overtime at the buzzer.
Haliburton has shown that he is one of the most clutch players in the NBA. His dad was there every step of the way in the first round before the NBA told him to stop coming to games after an unfortunate confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
John Haliburton has had to watch Indiana's playoff games from home since that unfortunate incident. That didn't stop him from enjoying the epic Game 1 comeback.
Mr. Haliburton was seen enjoying the comeback at a bar in Indianapolis. He did the same celebration that his son did after hitting a game-tying shot.
He was clearly enjoying the moment that his son helped create. These moments certainly don't happen every day, so he was enjoying the moment.
The Pacers are hoping that he will be able to start attending home games again in this series. He obviously would need to be on his best behavior if he were in attendance.
Haliburton had 31 points in Game 1 to lead all Pacers players. Aaron Nesmith had 30 points and hit eight of his nine three-point attempts throughout the game, as well.
The Pacers have shown the ability to pull off these epic comebacks. It's something that they are going to be doing if teams let them, and the Knicks found that out on Wednesday night.
Indiana needed to just win one in New York to take home-court advantage away. They were able to do that in epic fashion, but they would love to take the first two.
That's exactly what they did to Cleveland in the second round, and it broke their spirit. That's something that they would love to do in the Eastern Conference Finals as well.
