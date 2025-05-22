Stephen A Smith Still Disrespecting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton After Game 1
The Indiana Pacers continue to shock the NBA world. No one expected them to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the second season in a row, and yet, they are here.
Indiana completed an epic comeback against the New York Knicks in Game 1 to take home-court advantage away from the Knicks. It was a game that saw Tyrese Haliburton have another clutch moment.
Haliburton has shown that he is one of the best clutch performers in the NBA in these playoffs. Hitting the game-tying shot as time expired was just another feather in his clutch-wearing cap.
Read more: Pacers Can Win NBA Title For One Mind-Blowing Reason
Indiana knows how good Haliburton is. Pacers fans understand that he is a superstar and should be considered one of the ten best players in the league.
ESPN pundit and noted New York Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith refuses to give that credit to Haliburton. Despite what he did to the Knicks in Game 1, he refuses to call Haliburton a superstar.
"I think he is a star in this league, but superstar status is reserved for the select few. And I don't view him that way."
Smith fails to give Haliburton any credit for what he has done over the course of the last couple of years, especially his play when the moments matter the most.
Smith refuses to allow his clutch shot-making to qualify Haliburton as a superstar, going on to say that Robert Horry hit a bunch of clutch shots, but he isn't considered a superstar.
More Pacers news: NBA World Reacts to Pacers Epic Game 1 Comeback Win
The Pacers keep winning games because of what Haliburton is able to do in the clutch moments late in games. He has done everything possible ro rise to superstar status.
If the Pacers beat the Knicks and advance to the NBA Finals, he won't be able to be denied anymore. Everyone will be forced to recognize him as a superstar who performs at the highest level when things matter the most.
So far in the playoffs, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. He is shooting 48 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Indiana Pacers news: Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
Pacers Will Cautiously Lean on Major Advantage Against Knicks
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.