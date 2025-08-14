Pacers Assistant GM Provides Surprising Update on Tyrese Haliburton Achilles Return
The Indiana Pacers had the worst possible Game 7 in the NBA Finals. Not only did the Pacers lose the game to lose the title, but they lost their best player to a devastating injury.
Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Not only was he out for the rest of that game, but he is out for all of next year, too.
Kevin Pritchard has already made that clear, ruling him out for all of next season. Another Pacers executive isn't ready to completely shut the door on a return just yet.
One Pacers executive isn't ruling out a possible Tyrese Haliburton return
Assistant GM Ted Wu told Setting the Pace that it isn't impossible for Haliburton to return next year, while he was talking about the disabled player exception that was granted to the Pacers.
"It's another tool in our toolbox. Acquiring the disabled player exception doesn't preclude us from anything, really. It just means that more likely than not, there's a chance that Tyrese is going to be out for the season. If he were to somehow come back, applying for it doesn't mean that he can't come back."
Wu opens up the possibility that Haliburton ends up coming back at some point. That doesn't mean that's the plan, because the Pacers want to make sure that he is 100 percent healthy before he returns.
The Pacers still aren't expecting Tyrese Haliburton to return at all next year
Haliburton is the most unique player in the league. He is someone that the Pacers are not going to be able to replace. They are just going to see how they can possibly replace his production.
Wu understands that the Pacers likely won't be seeing Haliburton play on the court at all next year. Indiana signing another point guard could happen because Haliburton won't be out there.
Pacers fans shouldn't expect to see Haliburton back on the court until 2026-27. Pritchard is not going to risk losing him for another year by rushing him back at the end of 2025-26.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
