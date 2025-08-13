Pacers News: Expert Predicts Big Changes to Offense Without Tyrese Haliburton
With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined with a torn Achilles, the fulcrum of Indiana's offense will have to change considerably.
Haliburton was truly the straw that stirred the drink for Rick Carlisle. Everything ran through Haliburton and his decision-making. His ability to facilitate at a high level directly correlated with the Pacers' making the NBA Finals. Few in the league possess Haliburton's sophistication in exploiting transition opportunities. With him out injured, someone — likely TJ McConnell must step up.
Michael Marot of NBA.com took a long look at how the Pacers could function offensively this upcoming year, given the absence of Haliburton. Marot specifically mentioned how some of the big men on the roster may be utilized.
"The ball should be able to continue moving without the Pacers’ star, but he was the main ball-mover. Pascal Siakam should be able to take on a larger load offensively, but his transition game will miss the guy who led the league with 9.2 pass-ahead passes per game. Huff will allow them to play five-out offense, but doesn’t give them as much inside as Turner. (Only 31% of Huff’s shots came in the paint last season.)"
Marot then offered what could be construed as a sobering take for Pacers fans.
"Over the regular season and playoffs, the Pacers played just 140 minutes with Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith on the floor without Haliburton, and they were outscored by four points over those 140 minutes, scoring just 105.3 per 100 possessions. This is still a solid team, but the ceiling appears pretty low without their star."
Carlisle is savvy enough as a coach to tweak things to fit the team's personnel. The sets normally run with Haliburton may be altered to better mesh with McConnell and his ability. McConnell is good coming off screens with a penchant for hitting mid-range jumpers in the key. Freeing him up to do so may be something utilized more often than not in a new-look offense.
Additionally, spoon-feeding Siakam as the primary offensive option may end up being Indiana's best chance at competing within the East.
With the addition of Jay Huff, it'll take some time for this team to mesh and figure things out offensively. It may not really happen with any semblance of elite cohesion until midway through the year. However, with a strong core returning (led by Siakam, McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and others), the Pacers should still be a quality opponent.
