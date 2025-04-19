Pacers' Biggest Strength Has Doc Rivers Worried
The Indiana Pacers have one of the best players in the playoffs with Tyrese Haliburton on the roster. He is the engine of the team and makes them go on offense.
He is the guy who controls the whole tempo of the game with what he can do with the ball in his hands. He's one of best passers in the league.
Haliburton also has a killer 3-point shot, which is something that makes him so dangerous. Still, that's not the part that has Bucks coach Doc Rivers so concerned. He's more worried about something else.
With the Bucks taking on the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, Rivers is concerned with how good the Pacers are in transition.
“There are teams that you can turn the ball over (against) and there’s teams that you can’t. This team, you just cannot. If we have high turnovers, it’s going to be tough for us.”
The Pacers feast on live-ball turnovers. They get downhill in a hurry and are able to to score in transition with relative ease.
Haliburton's passing helps in that situation. He can find open guys either in the lane or behind the 3-point line. He can also take the ball himself and score in transition.
The Pacers are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to scoring in transition. The Bucks have one of the worst defenses in transition, too.
Indiana has a lot of guys who can get downhill, not just Haliburton. T.J. McConnell can certainly get downhill in a hurry off the bench, as can Obi Toppin.
Toppin is probably the most dangerous guy in transition because of his rim-running ability. Anyone can just throw the ball near the rim, and he's going to be able to throw it down.
Rivers knows that the Bucks have to be very careful with the ball. Live-ball turnovers are going to be the death of them in this series.
In contrast, the Pacers are going to have active hands to make sure they create as many of them as possible.
