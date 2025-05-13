Pacers-Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell Game 5 Injury Status Revealed
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game five matchup against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland.
Although Mitchell is questionable, he told cleveland.com he would be "good for Tuesday," after Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday night.
"You know me," Mitchell added. " I will see you Tuesday."
Mitchell felt pain in his lower leg during a second-half warmup and entered the locker room before the third quarter started, never returning.
Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson shared less than Mitchell, stating he has "No idea" whether or not the star will be ready for Game 5 in Cleveland.
“Obviously, he couldn’t go in the second half, so see what the MRI says," added Atkinson.
The Pacers took a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 following a dominant performance, during which they led by as many as 44 and did not allow the visiting Cavaliers to take a single lead. The first-seeded Cavaliers, who only had a worse record than the Western Conference's No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder during the regular season, went into halftime trailing by 41 Sunday night, which ties an NBA Playoff record.
Mitchell has been the Cavs' best player by a wide margin this postseason, averaging 28.9 points as well as 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Before his early exit Sunday, he had scored at least 30 points in every game during his series against the Pacers, including a 48-point explosion in Game 2. Mitchell also led Cleveland in points per game during the regular season, with 24.0.
Mitchell isn't the only Cavalier to experience discomfort during the series, as 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley missed Game 2 with an ankle injury, two-time All-Star Darius Garland missed Games 1 and 2 with a sprained toe and 2025 mid-season acquisition De'Andre Hunter missed Game 2 after dislocating his thumb during Game 1.
The only Pacer on the injury report is Isaiah Jackson, who ended his season with a torn achilles November 1. Benedict Mathurin will return to the Pacers lineup after his ejection in the first quarter of Game 4.
The Pacers are looking to close the series on the road to reach their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals. The game will be Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
