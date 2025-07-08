Pacers Close To Signing Another Big Man Amid Flurry of Moves
The Indiana Pacers need a new starting center after letting Myles Turner head to Milwaukee. He signed a four-year deal worth almost $109 million, although the Pacers thought they were going to get a chance to match that.
In any case, he is with another franchise, and Indiana has to pivot to a new plan. They decided to make a trade for Jay Huff to give them more depth. They also re-signed James Wiseman.
During a half-hour talk with the media on Monday, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard also let everyone know that they are close to bringing back another familiar center.
Prichard mentioned that they are close to bringing back Isaiah Jackson. Jackson is a restricted free agent and missed most of last season after tearing his Achilles.
Jackson played well for the Pacers as their backup center in the playoffs a year ago, especially against the New York Knicks in the second round. They were excited about him heading into this past year.
Unfortunately, Jackson tore his Achilles tendon just five games into the season. That happened just four games after Wiseman tore his Achilles. Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles, too.
Jackson will have a chance to compete for the starting center job with Huff. Huff plays the most similar to Turner on offense, being able to stretch the floor.
However, Jackson is a better defender than Huff is. He is more athletic and can block shots that Huff can't get to. He's also the best rim-runner that Indiana would have.
This likely means that Indiana is moving away from Thomas Bryant, who filled in admirably as the backup center after coming to Indiana in November in a trade.
Pritchard mentioned that Jackson has gotten a little stronger in his upper body this past season since sitting out with his Achilles injury. That's a good thing, because he was too weak to deal with some of the bulkier centers in the league.
In his career with the Pacers, Jackson has averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
