Pacers Compared to Steph Curry, Warriors Dynasty
The Indiana Pacers lost a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. They blew a fourth-quarter lead in Game 4, and now the series is tied 2-2.
Prior to the game, the Pacers felt really good about their opportunity to win the championship. They were coming off a game in which they played great in Game 3.
Even though they lost Game 4, they have shown some qualities of a truly great team. The Pacers are not underdogs. They are a truly great team playing another great team.
Despite the loss on Friday night, the Pacers still have some Golden State Warriors-like qualities. They have superstars who get the best out of their teammates and get the best out of role players.
The Pacers also aren't afraid of the moment. Even though they lost that golden opportunity, they still feel confident that they can win one more game in Oklahoma City, which is all they need.
If the Pacers can win Game 5 on Monday, that sets up a chance for them to win the title at home in Game 6. That certainly is no easy task, but it's one that they are up for.
Indiana has been doubted throughout the entire season. No one expected them to make the same kind of playoff run that they made a year ago. Not only did they do that, but they surpassed it.
Taking down the Bucks, Cavs, and Knicks were all indications that the Pacers could be the best team in the NBA. They are playing what could be a generational Thunder team for a title.
If the Pacers are able to pull it out and win the championship, it could be the most unlikely championship in the league in the last 20 years.
Indiana is going to be focused on making adjustments so that they don't lose a lead as they did on Friday night. They need to get Pascal Siakam more involved late in the game.
Tyrese Haliburton has to be able to get more downhill, as well. Doing those two things could lead them to winning an NBA title.
