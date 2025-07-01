Pacers’ Contract Offer to Myles Turner Revealed by Insider: Report
The Indiana Pacers lost their longest-term player on Tuesday.
Pacers big man Myles Turner agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner signed a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Pacers.
He played an integral role for the Pacers on the team and helped lead them to their second-ever Finals appearance this past season.
The loss of Turner is detrimental to the Pacers, and it appears that they lowballed him in negotiations talk.
According to Alex Golden of Pacers Pod, the Pacers offered him a deal worth more than $20 million per year.
https://x.com/AlexGoldenNBA/status/1940156875497984274
Turner is set to earn $107 million over the next four years, averaging $26 million annually. While reports confirmed Indiana's offer was north of $20 million per season, the precise breakdown of the deal has not been disclosed.
Nonetheless, it appears that Turner felt disrespected by the offer from a team that he had spent his entire career in. His loss is certainly significant for the Pacers, and it will hurt their chances of making yet another deep playoff run next season.
The 29-year-old is coming off a stellar season for the Pacers. In 72 regular season games, Turner averaged 15.6 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 30.2 minutes of action.
In the playoffs, Turner was just as productive, averaging 13.8 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three in 23 games and 29.3 minutes of action.
The Pacers selected the former lottery pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He hails from Texas and played for the Texas Longhorns. he made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and is a two-time NBA blocks leader (2019 and 2021).
Indiana will now do their best to replace Turner, whether it is via the free agency market or through a trade.
More Pacers news: Pacers Lowballed Myles Turner, Who Wanted to Stay Before Joining Bucks for $107 Million
Former Pacers $45 Million Flameout Signs Veteran’s Minimum Contract With Nuggets
Pacers Lose Myles Turner to East Rival in $107 Million Deal
Pacers Lose Free Agent Target to East Rival in $11 Million Deal
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.