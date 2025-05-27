Former Knicks Forward Slams Pacers Following Game 3 Collapse
Once a New York Knick...always a New York Knick.
Longtime NBA forward Marcus Morris played a single season for the Knickerbockers (2019-20). It proved to be a great one for the Philadelphia native, as he set a career-high in points per contest (19.6).
There's something special about wearing the colors of blue and orange. Playing in the Big Apple offers an energy unlike anywhere else in the league. When getting to compete in home games at Madison Square Garden, the atmosphere for any game of consequence is immense.
Host Molly Qerim of First Take asked the former NBA player what the chances were that Indiana could now lose the series after blowing a 20-point lead in Game 3 at home. Perhaps getting caught up in the pride of being an ex-Knicks player, or simply offering up an honest take, it's clear that Morris is not too high on Rick Carlisle's team.
"Listen, the Pacers [are] not a great team. They are a good team, and are well put together. But, as you are seeing, going up 20 in the past...great teams are putting this game away. None of these teams [remaining in the playoffs] are great teams. Anything can happen. When we're talking about great teams, we're talking about the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics, we talking about teams like that. I always feel like the Knicks still have a chance. They're 6-1 on the road. The Knicks have a great chance of winning this series."
Funnily enough, brother Markieff believes that Indiana will be victorious and ultimately win what's been a hotly-contested series.
The Morris twins are certainly qualified to give real opinions on this series. Both have enjoyed careers in the NBA stretching out more than a decade. Markieff recently featured this past year for both the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Marcus last played in 2023-24 for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Marcus is right on one thing — the Knicks have been stellar on the road in the postseason. To judge a team's greatness on the result of one game might be a tad harsh. A universal sentiment on the Pacers likely will come once the playoffs are fully determined.
