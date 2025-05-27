Pacers' Myles Turner Free Agency Gets Exciting New Update
While the Indiana Pacers are two wins from appearing in the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history, a small look ahead to the offseason seems in order.
The most pressing decision will revolve around starting center Myles Turner. The 29-year-old is in the final year of a two-year extension. He will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent — presumably with a handful of teams possessing real interest.
Turner's unique skill set makes him one of the more alluring centers in basketball. He's perhaps the truest stretch-five in the sport, with shot-blocking abilities, along with three-point range. He averaged 15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 2.0 BPG during the regular season.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Sunday that "ownership has indicated a willingness to increase spending next season and potentially reenter the luxury tax to keep this core together."
Having said that, a caveat was issued that could potentially make more than a handful of Indiana fans stressed at the possibility of Turner leaving.
"Rival teams remain skeptical at this point, having for generations seen the Pacers make decisions to avoid the tax penalty, as they monitor the Turner situation," Windhorst wrote. "But internally the Pacers are hoping to be able to keep Turner without sacrificing their outstanding depth."
Indiana is notoriously not a team that goes into the luxury tax. In this case, the ownership group may feel compelled to change that way of thinking in order to keep the Turner-Tyrese Haliburton-Pascal Siakam core together, particularly with the group reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in consecutive years.
There's not a credible center option on the squad behind Turner. Additionally, Indiana figures to face some stiff competition from teams across the league who need centers desperately. The Los Angeles Lakers are one that's been rumored with Turner for years.
The Texas product has proven to be invaluable for the Pacers as a protector of the paint, but also a floor spacer in Rick Carlisle's free-flowing offensive attack. Turner's penchant for making big shots from beyond the arc enables the guards to drive the lane without much traffic.
While not a perfect player, Turner holds some real value across the league.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.