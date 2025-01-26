Pacers Could Make Splash in East With Trade For Multi-Time All-Star
The Indiana Pacers are happy after leaving Paris with a blowout win against the Spurs. After getting blown out in the first game, the Pacers were able to respond by getting a 136-98 victory.
That win shows the difference between when the Pacers play great and when they play poorly. There's too big of a gap between the two.
If the Pacers want to truly make a run deep in the playoffs, they need to make a big move to close that gap between their ceiling and their floor. Taking a run at Zach LaVine could help them do that.
Lavine is one of the biggest names on the trade market. Multiple teams have their eyes on him as a big piece to help them for the playoffs.
Indiana has not been afraid to make big moves if they think it can significantly help them make a deep run. They just made such a move last season by trading for Pascal Siakam.
That article from the Sporting News makes the point that LaVine would significantly help their offense and it wouldn't hurt their defense enough to not make a deal.
LaVine has gotten a lot better defensively this season because he is healthy. That uptick in his defense is what has made a lot more teams interested in bringing him in.
The issue with making a deal for LaVine is how expensive he is. He makes $43 million this year and makes $45.9 million and $48.9 million in the next two years.
Quite frankly, that's way too rich for the Pacers. In order to make a trade work, they would have to add too many significant pieces from their rotation.
A trade for LaVine would make the team worse this year, not better.
Indiana has the assets to make a deal. They need to find someone who compliments Tyrese Haliburton, not hinders him.
A player like LaVine, who is ball-dominant, would hinder what Haliburton does best. They are better off looking for a deal for another player at the trade deadline.
LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this year.
