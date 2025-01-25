Should Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Make All-Star Team This Season?
Last season, Tyrese Haliburton was the one who drove the Indiana Pacers. His emergence in the first two months of the season came out of nowhwere.
Not only was he one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference, but he was a top-five guy in the NBA. He was averaging 20+ points and 10+ assists while shooting over 40 percent from three.
Then, Haliburton got hurt. His hamstring injury robbed him of that great play for the rest of the year. He would have moments every now and then, but he wasn't the same great player he was.
This season has been more of the same. He hurt his hamstring again during the Olympic run, so he started the season off slowly.
His numbers are down from last season across the board, but he has played a lot better in the last month or so, even if the numbers don't show it.
His aggressiveness has changed how the rest of the Pacers play. That aggressiveness has led to opportunities for other players on the team.
Should Haliburton be an All-Star this season? It's close. His numbers aren't elite, but they still aren't bad. He's still shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Haliburton is still in the top five in the NBA in assists. He gets all of the attention from opposing defenses, so his scoring numbers aren't quite the same.
The Pacers are fifth in the East after having a horrible start this season. Haliburton gets a lot of credit for that.
Haliburton deserves to be an All-Star strictly for that reason. Even though Pascal Siakam has been the most consistent offensive player for the Pacers this season, Haliburton is the guy that drives the offense every game.
Because he is what makes this team tick, he should make the All-Star team. He's not putting up All-NBA caliber numbers as he did a year ago, though.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game for the Indiana Pacers.
