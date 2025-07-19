Pacers Criticized for Disrespecting Myles Turner Over the Years
The Indiana Pacers organization and center Myles Turner had a rocky relationship, which might have played a role in his departure.
Turner was one of the players most thrown in NBA trade speculation during his time with the Pacers.
The front office didn't value Turner when it came to negotiating a contract extension. The team hesitated to commit to the big man at several points in his Pacers tenure.
During the last season, the relationship seemed to become more amicable as he established himself and became endeared by fans during the team's NBA Finals run.
After the playoffs, Turner became a free agent and explored his market, though the consensus was that he would re-sign with the Pacers after a successful playoff run.
Instead, he signed a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. An NBA source told ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel that Turner was undervalued by the Pacers.
“I'm not really sure why the Pacers always undervalued him,” an unnamed agent told Siegel.
“He played below his market value on his last contract, and they expected him to take another cut this time around because they clearly didn't want to go into the tax? This was shocking. We didn't expect Myles' leaving to even be a discussion this summer.”
The Pacers are moving forward with centers Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson as the team's solution next season.
Huff offers a low-cost alternative that provides floor spacing and rim protection similar to Turner. Jackson is a high upside big man who provides high amounts of energy and plenty of room to grow.
While Turner will be missed, the Pacers have players to cover his departure — but a long-term center remains needed if the teams wants to compete for a title when Tyrese Haliburton returns in two seasons.
