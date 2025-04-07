Pacers Deliver Big News With Playoffs Just Around the Corner
The Indiana Pacers are playoff-bound for the second season in a row after a three-year drought before that.
The Pacers will look to make another deep playoff run. This time around, they will have homecourt advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs.
The Pacers made a deep run last season as the No. 6 seed but lost in the Eastern Conference finals to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics.
After starting the season playing inconsistent basketball, Indiana has turned things around and could be a serious threat to the top teams in their conference.
Indiana could do just that. With the playoffs a week away and then some, the Pacers dropped some huge news just beforehand.
Indiana announced via X that they would be rocking their City Edition uniforms at home for the first round of the playoffs.
According to Lockervision, the Pacers' culture jersey is "created at the intersection of sport, music, and art."
These jerseys were introduced at the start of the 2024-25 season.
"Use of “Indy” on the jersey chest is a nod to the nickname of the city, which we saw a lot of success behind in version one of this uniform launch in 2023-24 season. As we look to 2024-25, we are “Turning the Lights on Indy.” The story this year will be that we have the eyes of the league on us due to breakout performances in the Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament (now Emirates NBA Cup) and lead up to Eastern Conference finals, hosting of the NBA All-Star game in 2024, NBA All-Star selection in Tyrese Halliburton, and new season-long campaign that celebrates the love Hoosiers have for the Indiana Pacers. "
According to the Pacers' jersey schedule, they will wear the jerseys one more time in the regular season before the start of the playoffs. That will be on April 10, when they host their division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pacers have four games remaining on the schedule: three at home and one on the road.
Indiana will look to finish the season on the right foot. As of Monday, they could be as high as the No. 3 seed in the East.
